Oregonian calls 911 about burglar in bathroom; turns out to be Roomba

WASHINGTON Co., Ore. — Imagine coming home to find a burglar in your bathroom.

Terrified, you call 911 and wait for police to arrive, like one person in Oregon did when faced with the same issue. You tell the dispatcher the intruder has locked himself in the bathroom, and you can see shadows under the door.

Seven minutes later, deputies arrive and surround the house. They call in a K9 to help.

Deputies hear noise coming from the bathroom. They order the suspect to surrender, but the burglar won’t budge.

Ten minutes later, deputies break into the bathroom with their weapons drawn to find the suspect: A robotic vacuum.

Here is how a Washington County deputy cleared the call:

“As we entered the home we could hear ‘rustling’ in the bathroom. We made several announcements and the ‘rustling’ became more frequent. We breached the bathroom door and encountered a very thorough vacuuming job being done by a Roomba Robotic Vacuum cleaner.”

Nothing was taken — except for some dust on the floor. All clear.