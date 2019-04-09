Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly trying to hide propane tank in his pants at Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma man reportedly tried to steal several items from a nearby Walmart, stuffing the stolen goods – including a small propane tank – down his pants.

According to a police report, 24-year-old Benjamin Stallings Love tried to steal a knife, a propane tank regulator, the propane tank and a pack of Hanes T-shirts. He allegedly tried to hide the small propane tank down his pants.

Store employees noticed, and the security officer took Love into custody.

While in the security officer’s office, Love managed to escape. Police chased him down and recaptured him.

Love was taken into custody on larceny charges and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. He is now out on bond.