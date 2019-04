NORFOLK, Va. – A spokesperson for Old Dominion University says Omega Psi Phi’s Tau Lambda chapter has been suspended for five years.

University officials say they have zero tolerance for any behavior that violates the student code of conduct and students are held accountable for their actions.

Right now ODU is not saying exactly what happened but says the chapter was suspended by the university as well as its national headquarters.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.