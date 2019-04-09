Norfolk prepares transportation shuttles for grand opening of IKEA

NORFOLK, VA – The City of Norfolk is prepared to welcome IKEA on Friday for the Grand Opening!

Norfolk has teamed up with IKEA and the City of Virginia Beach to ensure the public has safe and simple access in and out of the area.

IKEA will run a shuttle every 12 -14 minutes from its overflow parking location at Norfolk Premium Outlets.

To access the shuttle, drive to Norfolk Premium Outlets off of Miller Store Road or Northampton Boulevard and park in the lots next to the Bus Plaza. Then you can catch the shuttle to IKEA.

Guests will receive a special pass to enter the IKEA pickup area to retrieve any large purchases.

Here are the different ways you can get to IKEA Norfolk tomorrow:

From Norfolk or Virginia Beach:

Take Northampton Boulevard to IKEA Way F

From I-64

Take the Northampton Boulevard Exit to IKEA Way

Take the Military Hwy Exit to Northampton Boulevard to IKEA Way

Here are different routes to Overflow Lot, Bus Plaza, and Bus Shelter at Norfolk Premium Outlets for shuttle to and from IKEA tomorrow:

From Norfolk or Virginia Beach:

Take Northampton Boulevard to Premium Outlets Boulevard to the overflow lot at Norfolk Premium Outlets; catch the shuttle from the Bus Plaza

From I-64

Take the Robin Hood Road exit to Miller Store Road to Pritchard Street to the overflow lot at Norfolk Premium Outlets, catch the shuttle from the Bus Plaza

From HRT Bus

Take the #29 bus to and exit at Wesleyan Drive/Northampton Boulevard, then walk north on Premium Outlets Boulevard to catch the shuttle from the bus Plaza.

For more information on the grand opening, click here. For more information on IKEA Norfolk, click here.