Norfolk Police says 10-year-old girl found safe

Posted 7:11 am, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:50AM, April 9, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department says 10-year-old Janyasia Edwards has been found safe.

Missing Norfolk girl Janyasia Edmonds

“Happy to report Janyasia Edmonds has been found and is safe. Thank you to all who assisted,” said the department in a tweet.

Before being found, Janyasia was last seen getting ready for school around 6:45 a.m., at her residence in the 2500 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd., on April 8.

Janyasia attends Richard Bowling Elementary; however, she did not return home from school Monday afternoon.

Officials did not go into further detail about how she was found.

