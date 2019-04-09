Norfolk Police says 10-year-old girl found safe

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department says 10-year-old Janyasia Edwards has been found safe.

“Happy to report Janyasia Edmonds has been found and is safe. Thank you to all who assisted,” said the department in a tweet.

Before being found, Janyasia was last seen getting ready for school around 6:45 a.m., at her residence in the 2500 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd., on April 8.

Janyasia attends Richard Bowling Elementary; however, she did not return home from school Monday afternoon.

Officials did not go into further detail about how she was found.