NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is looking for 10-year-old Janyasia Edwards.

According to the department, she was last seen Monday in the 2500 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard around 7 a.m.

She was reportedly last seen wearing a navy-blue shirt, khaki pants and black high top Vans.

If you see her, please reach out to the Norfolk Police Department.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.