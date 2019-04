NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday around 8 a.m.

According to officials, the shooting was in the 2500 block of West Avenue and a man was found by police suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Medics have transported the man to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for his injury.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.