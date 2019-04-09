Man allegedly exposed himself to couple in Norfolk park

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to couple in Plum Point Park.

On Saturday, April 6 police responded to 43rd Street and Bluestone Avenue for a report of an exposure.

When officers arrived, a man told police that an adult man came out of the bushes at Plum Point Park and exposed himself to him and his girlfriend.

Norfolk police detectives are investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3 mobile app.

There is no further information at this time.