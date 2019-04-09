More big name artists added to Something in the Water lineup

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Something in the Water festival is heating up even more with the announcement of additional big names to the lineup.

Newly added artists to the sold-out festival include, Timbaland, N.E.R.D, Busta Rhymes and Fam-Lay, who will join Pharrell on stage, plus sets from Kap G, Chris Brown, Charlie Wilson and Amber Mark.

The festival also announced on Sunday, April 28 a special Pop-Up Church Service will be held on the beach featuring artists John P Kee, Kirk Franklin, Mary Mary, Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton and The Warryn Campbell Band. This event is a free event for the community.

Additionally, special programming will go on during the weekend with partners including Trap The Vote, who will create an “interactive space that allows people to engage, consume, interact, and create around civic engagement, social change, culture, and information at 15th Street and Pacific Avenue.”

Click here for our full coverage on the Something in the Water festival.