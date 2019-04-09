Man charged in 1973 Virginia Beach cold case murders

Police have arrested a man in connection with the murder of two teenagers at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in 1973.

According to court documents, 80-year-old Ernest Broadnax was arrested Monday by the NYPD’s Cold Case Apprehension Squad.

The New York Post says Broadnax, who has been living in Jamaica, Queens, has been charged by Virginia Beach police for the deaths of Lynn Seethaler and Janice Pietropola.

Both of the women were 19-years-old when they were brutally murdered over 45 years ago. To police, the murders were a huge mystery. Each killing was done differently, but the victims all looked the same.

The Virginia Beach Police’s cold case homicide unit says that the two women were vacationing in Pittsburgh during June 1973 when their bodies were found in a motel cottage located along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The cottage where this violent attack occurred has been destroyed and replaced with new motels and shops.

The New York Post article says that Broadnax will be charged with at least second-degree murder.

