Gloucester Co. man wanted on abuse and neglect charges

Ricky Layne Jenkins Jr.

GLOUCESTER Co., Va. – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted fugitive for abuse and neglect charges.

40-year-old Ricky Layne Jenkins Jr. is a white male, standing at approximately 5’8”, weighs 150 pounds, with a tattoo of the name “Jennifer” on the left side of his neck.

Jenkins Jr. is being sought by the sheriff’s office on a charge of abuse and neglect of an incapacitated individual as well as simple assault.

Anyone with information on Mr. Jenkins Jr. whereabouts is urged to please call the Sheriff’s Office at (804)-693-3890 or call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.

