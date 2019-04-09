Free NEON District Art tours begin April 19 through NEON Festival in October

NORFOLK, Va. – The Downtown Norfolk Council, partnered with Norfolk Tour Company, will offer free monthly walking tours of the NEON District April through October.

With now over 87 pieces of art, the tours will explore the district and a multitude of local businesses that make up the neighborhood fabric.

Art installations include murals, statues and lighting from works by nationally celebrated visual artists like Esteban del Valle and HENSE, to local heroes like Carl Medley III and Hannah Kirkpatrick, to the world-renowned Chrysler Museum of Art.

Each tour also highlights a NEON District business or partner, which provides tour attendees with a special experience or promotional offer.

“We want to welcome new visitors through these tours,” said Rachel McCall, special projects manager with Downtown Norfolk Council. “We hope it creates a relationship with our businesses and repeat visits throughout the year.”