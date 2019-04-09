Driver injured after tractor trailer overturns in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – The driver of a tractor trailer was injured after it overturned in the 6000 block of Holland Road/Route 58 Tuesday afternoon.

The call for a single-vehicle crash came in at 2:50 p.m. The crash initially closed all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane in the area for several hours while crews worked to upright the tractor trailer.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue personnel gave the adult male driver emergency medical assessment and treatment before he was taken to a local hospital via ground transportation. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

All lanes in the affected area have since been reopened.

