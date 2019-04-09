Cynthia Carver’s brother talks to News 3 for the first time since her death

NEWSOMS, Va. – Cynthia Carver’s family is still looking for answers after the mother of two vanished from her Newsoms home and was found dead in Suffolk a month later.

News 3 reporter Erin Miller sat down with Carver’s brother, Antoine Little, who says he just wants to know who did this and why.

When police searched her home on Everett Street, they found the back door open and blood inside, leading them to believe there was some type of struggle.

Little says that’s a reality that no family should ever have to deal with, “That’s my baby sister; that’s my younger sister, so that was real hard. It still weighs on me a whole lot.”

It also weighs on the hearts of her daughters – the girls are only 8 and 10 years old. Little says they are still trying to adjust to life without their mother.

“You know we always tell them, ‘Be open if you’ve got something to say, just say it. You know, we understand; we’re here to listen,'” Little says.

Donations are still coming into a GoFundMe that will help the girls in the future. The money will be set aside for their college education, which is something that Carver always dreamed of for them.

As for the future of the investigation, things are still unclear. Police haven’t said who they think may have been involved or exactly how Carver went missing.

Even though the family has been experiencing a roller coaster of emotions the past few months, Little says he still has hope that the person who did this will be found. However, until that happens, he’s asking the community again to tell police if they know anything.

He told reporter Erin Miller that what may be the smallest piece of information to some may be a big break for police.

“I wouldn’t want it to be somebody else’s family member or sister that gets hurt and then they go through the same thing that we’re going through,” he says.

