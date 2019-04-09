Bloods gang member from Portsmouth sentenced to life plus 50 years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A Portsmouth man was sentenced Tuesday to 5 life sentences plus an additional 50 years in prison for his involvement in a violent crime.

The crime spree included four murders, multiple attempted murders, robbery, attempted robbery, and firearms offenses stemming from his involvement in the Nine Trey Gangsters, a street gang affiliated with the United Blood Nation.

According to court documents, 26-year-old Nathaniel Tyree Mitchell, aka “Savage” was convicted of conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), four counts of murder, in violation of the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering Act (VICAR), six counts of VICAR attempted murder, five counts of VICAR assault with a dangerous weapon, and a number of other firearms offenses related to those shootings.