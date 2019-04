Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - We talk to artistic director Bart Kuebler and director Lindsay Eure about the upcoming production of "Woke Up in My Clothes Again This Morning" - a deliciously dark show set in an asylum and featuring the music of Sting.

Catch the show April 12th - 13th and April 18th - 19th at 7:30 p.m. at Zeiders American Dream Theater.

Presented by

Zeiders American Dream Theater

4509 Commerce Street

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Box Office: 757-499-0317

www.TheZ.org