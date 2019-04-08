Virginia Beach to hold town hall for Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – With it being just a couple of weeks away from one of the biggest events to hit Hampton Roads in 2019, Virginia Beach is holding a town hall for the community for those with concerns or questions ahead of “Something In The Water.”

There are still a ton of questions for the festival that is a little over two weeks away. Both city leaders and festival organizers are expected to talk about things like traffic, parking and safety at the 6:30 p.m. meeting at the Convention Center.

If the plan gets the okay – hundreds of concert goers will get picked up from Dam Neck Road and General Booth Boulevard before getting dropped off right here at the Oceanfront.

Monday’s meeting is just one of many efforts to get folks in the resort city ready for “Something In The Water.”

This weekend, People met with the Virginia Beach Police Chief to discuss safety concerns– as they brace for thousands of visitors heading into town during the festival.

The chief says the city’s officers are prepared to handle an event of this size.

The “Something In The Water” festival kicks off Friday, April 26, at the Oceanfront.