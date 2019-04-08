Two people wounded after shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police responded to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.

The call for the incident came in around 7:10 p.m. on Monday.

Once officials arrived, officers located two victims, a 25-year-old male and a 20-year-old female, suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both the victims were transported by medics to a local hospital for further treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time. Both victims stated they were walking, heard gunshots and were struck.

The investigation remains ongoing.