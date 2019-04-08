Three men walk into Hampton hospital with gunshot wounds

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Department is investigating after three men walked into Riverside Hospital with gunshot wounds.

According to officials, a 20-year-old and two 28-year-olds were the three victims who were treated around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning after they were reportedly shot at the intersection of West Mercury Boulevard and Power Plant Parkway.

The gunshot wounds of all three men were non-life threatening.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation and there is no suspect information that police have given out at this time.

