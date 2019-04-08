The Cool School Challenge Kids from Plaza Middle School co-host on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The Cool School Challenge is a yearly fundraiser that puts local middle schools in competition to raise the most money to support the Special Olympics. This year, Plaza Middle School earned the winner's title for the eighth year in a row, raising $13,578 to donate towards the cause.

As a result, Casey Barkan, Sydney Hopkin and Owen Wilbricht spent the morning with us to help host Coast Live and tell us all about their fundraising efforts.

Casey, Sydney and Owen make their own candy bars with the folks from Royal Chocolate.



Sydney gets to play with baby bunnies and a lamb with the ladies from Hunt Club Farm.



Owen helps meteorologist Myles Henderson with the weather.



Sydney talks with Julie Touhey, a Special Olympics athlete.



Owen helps Chef Patrick create a strawberry shake and some delicious guac.

We wrap up the show and talk about the great day we had with these wonderful hosts!



