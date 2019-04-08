Shots fired during armed robbery at Accomack County store

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store in Painter on Saturday.

The report came in around 8:53 p.m. Once deputies’ arrived, it was determined that an armed male, approximately 5’6” – 5’10”, with a slim to medium build entered the store and demanded the clerk to open the register.

The suspect fired several shots inside the store before fleeing the scene on foot. No one was injured during this incident.

If you have any information on this or any other crime, contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666.

Tips may also be submitted through the office’s website.