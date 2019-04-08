Police searching for wanted James City County man

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Rodney Johnson is wanted by police on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and felony assault.

Rodney Johnson, also known as Rodney Dushack, was born on May 26, 1968. He is 6 foot 8 inches in height.

If you have any information that might help police locate Johnson, please call (757)-253-1800 or email tips@jamescitycountyva.gov.

You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Callers to the Crime Line may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.