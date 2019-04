NORFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating an undetermined death after a body was found in the 5900 block of E. Virginia Beach Boulevard.

The call for the incident came in at 2:14 p.m. Officials are not ruling the death suspicious nor has foul play been suspected.

The body was found on the north side of the Executive Office Building, which are on the backside of the Janaf Shopping Center.

There is no further information at this time.