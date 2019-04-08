Police investigate after man shot in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Department says they are investigating a shooting after a man was shot in the 1st block of Triple Crown Court on Saturday around 9 a.m.

The man shot was taken to a hospital for his non-life threatening injuries by the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue.

Police added they are still looking for a suspect or suspects. They also say the gunshot victim is not cooperating with the department’s investigation.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remains under investigation.

