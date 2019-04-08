× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Serious severe storm threat tonight

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

It looks like we have some bumpy weather on the way for the next few days.

An area of low pressure and a powerful cold front will cross the region tonight and Tuesday. That means we will be on the lookout for some powerful storms.

Our biggest threat tonight is from strong winds that could be in excess of 60 mph. In addition, an isolated tornado and large hail are also possible.

Prime time for any storms for our area is between 7pm and midnight.

Before the storms get here, you may want to clear your yard of any loose items that could get picked up and thrown around in high winds. Think about your patio furniture, trash cans and kids’ toys. You’ll want to make sure your gutters are clear so that heavy rain will flow away from your house. And you should review your severe weather plan so that you and your family know where to go when severe weather strikes and how you will stay in contact with other family members.

Some of the wet weather will stick around into Tuesday. But it looks like the severe weather threat will be lower, along with the temperatures. Expect highs on Tuesday in the low-to-mid 70s.

Once this storm system clears the area, we’ll enjoy dry, cooler weather for two days. Expect highs in the mid 60s under partly clouds skies on Wednesday and Thursday.

It looks like we may move back into a soggy pattern by Friday afternoon.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1957 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

1962 F1& F0 Tornadoes: Norfolk

