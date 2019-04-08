Click here for photos of UVA winning NCAA national championship

Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office searching for critically missing 80-year-old man

Posted 11:32 pm, April 8, 2019, by

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a critically missing elderly man.

Arthur Kelly

Officials say 80-year-old Arthur Kelly was last seen in the 200 block of Linwood Drive in Elizabeth City around 8 p.m. Monday.

Kelly is said to suffer from dementia. He is described as a black man of medium-brown complexion who is approximately 6’5″ tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and short grey hair.

Kelly was last seen wearing a hat with “U.S. Navy Retired” emblazoned on the front, a blue long-sleeve shirt, a zippered hooded coat, blue or black jeans and duck boots.

Anyone who has seen Kelly or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to contact Central Communications at (252) 331-1500. In the event of an emergency, you are asked to call 911.

