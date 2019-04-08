Oceanview Diner asking people to speak on their behalf at upcoming City Council meeting

Posted 1:56 pm, April 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:05PM, April 8, 2019

Oceanview Diner letter

NORFOLK, Va. – Oceanview Diner, located at 1006 E Ocean View Avenue, is asking people to speak on their behalf at the upcoming City Council meeting.

The restaurant put a sign up in their business to address the desired help.

According to the letter, the diner’s management was given an ‘ultimatum’ of signing a 6 month lease with no financial assistance or they must be evicted immediately.

The letter posted reads as follows:

“We need your help…..

Please contact Norfolk City Council and Mayor Kenny Alexander and express your desire to save the Oceanview Diner.

City Council has given us an ultimatum to sign a lease for six months with no financial assistance or legal recourse or be evicted immediately.

Seems a clear assumtopns that financial assistance was bestowed upon another city business in a similar situation – however not for us.”

The City Council meeting is Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. on the 11th floor at 810 Union Street. Sign-ups to speak at the meeting start at 6 p.m.

Google Map for coordinates 36.844699 by -76.286016.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.