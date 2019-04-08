Oceanview Diner asking people to speak on their behalf at upcoming City Council meeting

NORFOLK, Va. – Oceanview Diner, located at 1006 E Ocean View Avenue, is asking people to speak on their behalf at the upcoming City Council meeting.

The restaurant put a sign up in their business to address the desired help.

According to the letter, the diner’s management was given an ‘ultimatum’ of signing a 6 month lease with no financial assistance or they must be evicted immediately.

The letter posted reads as follows:

“We need your help….. Please contact Norfolk City Council and Mayor Kenny Alexander and express your desire to save the Oceanview Diner. City Council has given us an ultimatum to sign a lease for six months with no financial assistance or legal recourse or be evicted immediately. Seems a clear assumtopns that financial assistance was bestowed upon another city business in a similar situation – however not for us.”

The City Council meeting is Tuesday, April 9 at 7 p.m. on the 11th floor at 810 Union Street. Sign-ups to speak at the meeting start at 6 p.m.