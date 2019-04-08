Norfolk Household Hazardous Waste collection is relocating

NORFOLK, Va. – As of May 1, Norfolk’s Household Hazardous Waste will be collected at SPSA’s Norfolk Transfer Station.

The station is located at 3136 Woodland Avenue. The collections will be on Tuesdays and Saturdays only from noon – 4 p.m.

The Towing and Recovery facility will continue to accept electronics and paper shredding. Towing is open 24 hours, seven days a week at 1188 A Lance Road.

Returning HHW collection to SPSA will eliminate potential environmental hazards and will ensure the continued safe handling and disposal.

For more information, visit this link.