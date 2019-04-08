× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Threat for severe storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Very warm and a threat for severe storms… Highs today will warm into the low 80s, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Most of today we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds and rain chances will be low. A few scattered showers are possible late this afternoon but our chances for rain and storms will increase tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible this evening and tonight. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be our biggest threats.

Scattered showers will linger through the day Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will drop to the mid 70s tomorrow. Sunshine will return for Wednesday with highs falling to the mid 60s. Sunshine and 60s will continue for Thursday.

We are tracking a cold front that will bring in another chance for showers to end the work week. Highs will warm back to the 70s on Friday before the front arrives.

Today: Partly Sunny, Very Warm, PM Showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Possible Severe Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 8th

1957 F1 Tornado: Norfolk

1962 F1& F0 Tornadoes: Norfolk

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.