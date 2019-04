PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – The Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office has located an elderly man that was missing Monday.

Officials say 80-year-old Arthur Kelly was found after last being seen in the 200 block of Linwood Drive in Elizabeth City around 8 p.m. Monday.

“Mr. Kelly has been Located! Thank you all for your likes and shares! We couldn’t do this without you,” said officials in an update.

