Illinois man dies after taking ecstasy, parents now educate others on dangers of drug

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — You may have heard similar stories before, a successful, bright and beloved young man takes an illegal substance widely used recreationally and has a tragic reaction.

In this story, it wasn’t an overdose, and in this case, the Lake Forest native was not a regular drug user. What happened when Greg Friedman took ecstasy is a story his parents want everyone to hear.

“He was an athlete that expressed itself at an early age. High school football running back at Lake Forest High School, had an illustrious career there, then carried on to play at Tulane University,” Ross Friedman, Greg’s father, said to WGN.

Greg Friedman’s post-college career took him to Los Angeles, where he worked for a start-up web company and embraced the west coast lifestyle. His mother, Nancy Friedman, said he was on a beautiful road to a great place.

Before WGN started the interview they said Ross Friedman took a moment to put on Greg’s watch, a way to keep his middle child close as he opened up about his son’s life and final days — a story that begins at a concert Greg, his siblings and their significant others attended together in San Francisco — plus a buddy from high school, who brought ecstasy.

“Greg mentioned, ‘Please, no need. This group does not need that drug tonight.’ The individual, unfortunately, showed up late at the concert, he had indeed purchased ecstasy off the streets of San Francisco and Greg unwisely shared it with his friend,” Ross Friedman said.

It wasn’t the first time the 27-year-old had taken a drug recreationally — he was an occasional user. Though this time, his reaction was immediate and severe.

“It was very quick. His eyes became extremely dilated and he was distressed and showing high signs of disturbance,” Ross Friedman said.

Greg’s sister suggested they go to the emergency room. His father said that suggestion was shrugged off.

Ecstasy or MDMA, “Molly” as it’s called on the streets, is a synthetic stimulant. It enhances interpersonal interactions, feelings of connectedness and well-being. The drug is popular at concerts and clubs. It boosts serotonin — a natural chemical that makes you feel good. But when the serotonin becomes depleted and plummets in the days following, the drop can cause depression and anxiety. Greg felt both after taking the drug with his friend, and also he experienced insomnia and severe dehydration. But his parents have since learned he was struggling with another deeply disturbing symptom.

