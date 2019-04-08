× First Warning Traffic – Monday bridge openings, weekly overnight road closures

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

Gilmerton 7:00 AM

James River Bridge 9:30 AM

–

VIRGINIA BEACH: Holland Road road work begins on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. The work will be on Holland Road (northbound) from Dam Neck Road to Lynnhaven Parkway, and Holland Road (southbound) from Shipps Corner Road to Dam Neck Road.

Crews will be working from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day. The improvements will include milling, paving, and pavement marking, and the work is expected to be completed by Friday, April 26, 2019.

–

CHESAPEAKE: Westbound lane closure on Great Bridge Blvd. at Rue Marseille on April 8 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., to accommodate driveway apron replacement work at Les Chateaux condominiums.

–

NORFOLK / PORTSMOUTH:

I-264 West Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel westbound on Monday, April 8; Tuesday, April 9; and Wednesday, April 10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 East Downtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Downtown Tunnel eastbound on Thursday, April 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

–

I-264 EAST COLLECTOR-DISTRIBUTOR ROAD TO CLOSE NIGHTLY Detour at 64/264 Interchange will allow crews to set girders for new I-64 west ramp

The outside lanes of I-264 east, also known as the I-264 east collector-distributor road (CD road), will close at the I-64 interchange. The closure will reoccur nightly for approximately one week beginning Wednesday, April 10. The nightly closures will allow crews to set girders over the roadway for construction of the new I-64 west ramp to I-264 east. To bypass the closure, signs will detour traffic from the CD road to I-64 east and the Indian River Road exit. Vehicles will be directed back to I-64 west from Indian River Road and to the exit for I-264 east and Newtown Road. Please note: Drivers will still be able to access Exit 15 for Newtown Road using this detour.

Motorists traveling I-264 east toward Virginia Beach who are not destined for the Newtown Road exit are urged to remain on the I-264 east mainline lanes (inside set) to avoid the detour on the CD road.

Exit 284B from I-64 east will also be closed during this operation. Traffic for that exit will also be detoured to Indian River Road. The detour will be in place during the following hours: Wednesday, April 10, and Thursday, April 11: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, April 12: 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Saturday, April 13: 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Sunday, April 14, to Wednesday, April 17: 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS CLOSURES ON WATER CROSSINGS, INTERSTATES AND OTHER NOTABLE DETOURS April 7-13

Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel, I-664: Overnight single-lane closure north, with stoppages up to 20 minutes possible,

April 7-11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

April 13, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

April 14, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Daytime single-lane closures north, April 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel, I-64: Single-lane closures east:

April 7-11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. James River Bridge, Route 17: Alternating single-lane closures south, April 10-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. George P. Coleman Bridge, Route 17: Alternating single-lane closures in both directions April 8-9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County View project page for complete lane closure and detour information. Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, April 8-11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. at the following ramps: (**All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.)

I-64 east and west to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A)

I-64 east to Route 143 (exit 243B)

Route 60 on-ramp to I-64 east and west

I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A)

I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B)

Route 199 east and west on-ramps to I-64 east and west

I-64 east and west to Yorktown Road/Jefferson Avenue (exit 247)

Jefferson Avenue (Route 143) on-ramps to I-64 east and west

Yorktown Road (Route 238) on-ramp to I-64 east

Full ramp closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B)

April 8-11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247):

April 8-11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. I-64 Southside – High Rise Bridge: I-64 single-lane closures both directions between South Military Highway and Greenbrier Parkway, April 7-11, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., and April 12, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Full ramp closure on I-64 west off-ramp to George Washington Highway (exit 296A) on April 8, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. 64 Express Lanes: The 64 Express Lanes will be closed April 10-11, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. I-64: A consecutive full ramp closure from the northbound LaSalle Avenue on-ramp to I-64 east continues until summer 2019 for bridge repair work. Starting the week of March 19, a full eastbound closure is in place on Armistead Avenue beneath the I-64 overpass for up to 6 weeks. Find project and detour information here.

64/264 Interchange Improvements Project, Norfolk/Virginia Beach: Full closure of I-264 east collector-distributor road (outside lanes) between Military Highway and Newtown Road. Detour at I-64/264 interchange to Indian River Road. Mainline I-264 east will remain open. (See the full release here.):

April 10-11, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

April 12, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

April 13, from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m.

April 14-17, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.