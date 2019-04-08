Emotional support dog lost during Hampton crash has been found

HAMPTON, Va. – An emotional support dog named Kingston that was lost after a Hampton crash has been found!

Roz Groce, the owner of the dog, says she was walking Kingston on the sidewalk in her neighborhood on March 27 around 6 a.m. She reached the end of the curb, saw a car in the distance, but figured she had enough time to cross the road. She was in the street and says she looked up and saw a minivan

Roz had let go of Kingston’s leash right before the accident and Kingston wasn’t hurt. However, when the driver stopped and got out of the car, Kingston started to run away.

Nearly two weeks later, Kingston has been found! Groce says that she is currently taking him to the vet to get him checked out.

Kingston appears to be dehydrated and shaken by the entire ordeal but is now safe with his owner.