POQUOSON, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office asked for the Yorktown waterfront area to be avoided on Monday.

Deputies were called to Water Street for a disorderly person with a ‘suspicious object’ at around 1:13 p.m.

The area was evacuated for precautionary measures. However, officials say the objects turned out to be a trumpet mute.

Officials say the area should be back to normal operations. There is no further information at this time.