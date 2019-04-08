Dad arrested speeding to hospital, nurses pay bail

CENTREVILLE, Ill. (KTVI/KPLR) — A group of nurses reportedly bonded a local father out of jail after he was arrested for several traffic violations while driving his daughter to the hospital.

Darius Hinkle said a group of nurses bonded him out of jail after he was arrested for breaking traffic laws while rushing his 1-year-old to the hospital.

“She said ‘I’m the nurse from Touchette hospital,'” Donecia Pittman said.

He said the nurses work at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville.

Hinkle admitted he does not have a valid driver’s license and said he was speeding on the way to the hospital on Thursday, but said he did it because his 1-year-old daughter was choking on a penny.

“The first thing in my mind was to get her to the hospital,” Hinkle said.

Hinkle said by the time he arrived at the hospital, more than a handful of police officers with different agencies were behind him.

Hinkle said he was taken into custody once he arrived at the hospital. The 1-year-old’s mother said she arrived at the jail when a woman she didn’t recognize was there to bond Hinkle out. That’s when she learned a group of nurses chipped in money to bond the father out.

“I can’t thank them enough,” Hinkle said.