Child hospitalized after being hit by car in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – A child has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a car.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the E. Brambleton Avenue and Landing Street area.

When officers arrived, they discovered an 8-year-old boy riding a bicycle had been hit by a car.

The child had non-life threatening injuries and medics transported him to CHKD. The driver of the car stayed on-scene, according to police.

There were no other injuries reported. No further information is available at this time.