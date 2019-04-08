Bojangles names master biscuit maker finalist from Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Bojangles’ announced Victoria Adams, employee at its Victory Boulevard location, as one of eight finalists to participate in Bojangles’ prestigious Master Biscuit Maker Competition.

The final round will take place in Charlotte, N.C., at Bojangles’ Research & Development Kitchen on Tuesday, April 16.

The Master Biscuit Maker Competition begins with hundreds of Bojangles’ biscuit makers securing their Master Biscuit Maker certification while competing for one of eight spots in the final round of the competition.

In the final round, participants will take an exam on the proprietary Bojangles’ biscuit-making process. Then the biscuit makers must prepare a batch of biscuits that adhere to the brand’s signature 48-step process.

Judges from Bojangles’ will critique biscuits based on a variety of factors, including taste, appearance and biscuit dimension.

“Our franchise group is so proud of Victoria for making it into the final round of the Master Biscuit Maker Competition,” said Kerry Karali, Operating Partner of Bo-Tide Restaurants, Inc., a Bojangles’ franchise group. “We all know she makes amazing biscuits, and we hope the Portsmouth community will join us in supporting Victoria in next week’s competition.”

The champion biscuit maker will receive a $2,500 cash prize and championship trophy. All finalists receive a cash prize and trophy to commemorate their appearance in the competition.