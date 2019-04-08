× April is National Car Care Month

HAMPTON ROADS, VA – Springtime is here in Hampton Roads but before you plan a trip out to enjoy the warm weather, area mechanics are asking drivers to take a close look at their vehicles.

April is National Car Care month. AAA service advisors say the reason behind giving April this title is because it’s the first look at spring. Drivers across the country tend to drive more in warmer months. Since winter can take a toll on your vehicle, mechanics say early spring is the best time to get your car checked out.

A maintenance check on your tires, wipers, battery and fluids not only helps keep your car running smoothly, it can also help prevent an accident.

“It’s for everyone’s safety. Not just yours, but the person driving in front of you, the person driving next to you. You want to make sure your car is safe so that everyone else is safe as well,” explained AAA Service Technician, Tim Jones. “It’s better to always be sure. Sometimes we so safety inspections and we catch the little things that people didn’t know about their vehicle.”

To make an appointment with AAA visit their website.

Visit the Car Care Council for other ways you can stay “car aware” this April.