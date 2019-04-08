Alec Baldwin tweets ‘beating Trump would be so easy,’ teases possible presidential run

NEW YORK – Alec Baldwin suggested Monday he would easily oust President Trump in the 2020 presidential election, and went as far as tweeting about a hypothetical run for the Oval Office.

“If I ran for President, would you vote for me?” Baldwin asked in a tweet. “Beating Trump would be so easy.”

The actor said he wouldn’t ask for campaign donations and promised he would win, joking, “These tweets save me millions in polling.”

It’s not the first time he’s talked about running against the man he regularly mocks on “Saturday Night Live.” Baldwin told Howard Stern in June, 2018 that he would beat Trump “by 1,000 percent.”

“It would be the funniest, most exciting, craziest campaign,” Baldwin said.

The two have gone after each other on Twitter in the past, with Trump tweeting in February:

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

Baldwin responded by tweeting, “I wonder if a sitting President exhorting his followers that my role in a TV comedy qualifies me as an enemy of the people constitutes a threat to my safety and that of my family?”