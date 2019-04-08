Act 3 podcast: The Latest from CinemaCon and The Twilight Zone

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!
This week they break down the news from this year’s CinemaCon, and the latest from both Marvel and DC. And if all that news isn’t enough, they discuss the newest offering from CBS All Access, The Twilight Zone reboot.
Time Codes
00:04:00 – Marvel Memo: Avengers Presale Records and Black Widow Casting
00:10:15 – Joker Teaser Trailer Talk
00:17:00 – WILL CALL: 2 Will Smith films exhibited at CinemaCon
00:23:45 – Netflix vs. The Academy, continued
00:27:50 – ACT TWO: What We’re Watching
00:28:00 – Chandler: Dumbo, Pet Semetary
00:37:15 – Steven: Defunctland
00:42:00 – ACT THREE: Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone”