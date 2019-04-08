Act 3 podcast: The Latest from CinemaCon and The Twilight Zone

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week they break down the news from this year’s CinemaCon, and the latest from both Marvel and DC. And if all that news isn’t enough, they discuss the newest offering from CBS All Access, The Twilight Zone reboot.

Time Codes

00:04:00 – Marvel Memo: Avengers Presale Records and Black Widow Casting

00:10:15 – Joker Teaser Trailer Talk

00:17:00 – WILL CALL: 2 Will Smith films exhibited at CinemaCon

00:23:45 – Netflix vs. The Academy, continued

00:27:50 – ACT TWO: What We’re Watching

00:28:00 – Chandler: Dumbo, Pet Semetary

00:37:15 – Steven: Defunctland

00:42:00 – ACT THREE: Jordan Peele’s “The Twilight Zone”