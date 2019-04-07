Tanger Outlets Nags Head sold, to be renamed

NAGS HEAD, N.C. – Tanger Outlets Nags Head will be given a new name after Tanger Factory Outlet Centers announced it had closed on sales of four of its outlet centers.

The outlets in Nags Head; Ocean City, Maryland; Park City, Utah; and Williamsburg, Iowa were sold for total gross proceeds of $130.5 million to Singerman Real Estate and The Outlet Resource Group. The four outlets represented 6.8 percent of Tanger’s square footage.

Nags Head’s 82,000 square feet of outlets will be renamed Outlets Nags Head. None of its stores will close.

“The collection of assets, individually and collectively, complements our current portolio with centers that have strong tourism draws,” said TORG Principal Lisa Wagner. “These are premier shopping destinations, and we look forward to building upon and improving the experience for shoppers and retailers.”