Officers respond to accident with serious injuries in Portsmouth

Posted 4:10 pm, April 7, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, April 7, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers are asking drivers to avoid the 4000 block of High Street after a serious accident.

At 2:23 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the Churchland Bridge for a serious accident involving three vehicles.

As a result of this accident, several individuals were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As officers continue to investigate the accident, all traffic is being rerouted. Officers are asking that all vehicles in the area take alternate routes until further notice.

Google Map for coordinates 36.841822 by -76.358639.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.