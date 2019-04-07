Officers respond to accident with serious injuries in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Officers are asking drivers to avoid the 4000 block of High Street after a serious accident.

At 2:23 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the Churchland Bridge for a serious accident involving three vehicles.

As a result of this accident, several individuals were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

As officers continue to investigate the accident, all traffic is being rerouted. Officers are asking that all vehicles in the area take alternate routes until further notice.