Floor evacuated, one person in hospital after carbon monoxide exposure in Norfolk hotel

NORFOLK, Va. – The first floor of the Quality Inn Suites in the 1500 block of Premium Outlets Boulevard has been evacuated after reports of carbon monoxide exposure.

The call for the incident came in around 7:25 p.m. The cause of the exposure was said to be a faulty pool heater located on the first floor.

The heater has since been turned off and officials are currently ventilating the building. One person was transported to hospital due to the exposure.

There is no further information at this time.