First Warning Forecast: Rain returns along with the chance of strong to severe storms

It has been a pretty perfect day, with many communities warming into the 70s with sunshine. High pressure has kept us dry today and will continue to move offshore. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of our next system. It will be mild with lows in the mid 50s and low 60s. Good night to keep the windows open.

We should start off dry and mild Monday morning. An area of low pressure and a cold front will approach as the day progresses. Rain and storm chances will increase into the late afternoon and evening. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. This will help pump in the heat and humidity. Many communities will be flirting with the 80s, with cooler temperatures along the Eastern Shore. Dewpoints will rise into the low 60s which will make it feel a bit sticky. Thunderstorms are not out of the question. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a level 2 for severe storms. That means a scattered severe storm is not out of the question. The biggest threat will be gusty winds and we could even see some small hail. Be sure to keep an eye on the sky! We also want to remind folks that even though it is going to be warm, water temperatures are still cold, so be sure to exercise caution if you are to be out on the water. Rain will continue Monday night with lows in the low 60s.

A wet morning commute on tap Tuesday. It will be a little cooler with highs in the low and mid 70s, but still well-above normal for this time of year. Rain will clear out by the afternoon. Expect rain totals up to 1 inch possible between Monday and Tuesday.

Dry weather will prevail on Wednesday and Thursday. Expect sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday into the weekend is still looking a little uncertain. As of now, just keeping a slight 20-30 percent chance for some wet weather as a weak cold front moves through. Temperatures will be in the low 70s Friday and Saturday and in the mid 60s on Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

