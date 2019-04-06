UVA players arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of Final Four matchup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The 'Hoos have arrived.

As the Final Four inches closer, Virginia players arrived at U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of their matchup against Auburn. News 3 was there as the players and coaches rolled into the arena.

The Cavaliers are playing in their first Final Four game since 1984, and are 40 minutes away from playing in their first national title game in school history.

Tip-off is set for 6:09 p.m. on News 3, and there will have LIVE postgame coverage following the Michigan State vs. Texas Tech tilt.