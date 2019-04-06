N.C. 3rd Congressional District to hold Republican forum ahead of special election

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Republican parties of Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Pasquotank and Perquimans counties are holding a joint public forum ahead of the April 30 special election to fill the vacant 3rd Congressional District seat.

The forum will take place Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and will be held at Currituck County Middle School. Fifteen of the 17 Republican candidates running in the election, which will fill former Congressman Walter B. Jones, Jr.’s seat, will be featured.

The attending Republican candidates are:

Paul Beaumont

Graham Boyd

Celeste Cairns

Gary Ceres

Don Cox

Francis X. De Luca

Phil Law

Jeff Moore

Greg Murphy

Michele Nix

Mike Payment

Joan Perry

Eric Rouse

Phil Shepard

Michael Speciale

Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jerry R. Tillett will moderate.

The primary Election Day will be Tuesday, April 30. Early voting begins Wednesday, April 10.

In order to win the nomination outright, a candidate must exceed 30 percent of the vote to avoid a runoff; if needed, runoffs will be held Tuesday, July 9, and the general election will be held Tuesday, September 10. If no runoffs are needed, the general election will occur Tuesday, July 9.