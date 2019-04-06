Hampton Roads-area Kroger stores to hold Easter egg hunts

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Kroger stores across Virginia will hold Easter egg hunts for families with children ages 8 and under on Saturday, April 13.

According to a release by Kroger Mid-Atlantic, each child will receive a free Easter bag, a pair of bunny ears and a coloring book. There will be two separate hunts, one for children 5 and under and one for children ages 6 to 8.

“While shopping at Kroger is often a family affair, we especially enjoy those occasions when we can dedicate activities just for the kids,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “It’s an absolute joy to see how much fun the children have in the stores at these events.

This is the second year we’ve held the egg hunts at our Mid-Atlantic stores and it’s something we look forward to continuing in the future.”

The release said that eggs will be hidden mostly at children’s eye level.

Festivities begin at 11 a.m.