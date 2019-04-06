× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures will fall to near 50, patchy fog possible

The area of low pressure that gave us rain on Friday, has been very slow to move away, which has left us with more cloud cover today. Temperatures have varied in the upper 50s along the coast to the mid 60s inland. We’ll continue to see clouds overnight with patchy fog. Temperatures will dip into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We’ll start the day Sunday with some clouds. High pressure will continue to scour them out as the day progresses. It will be milder with light winds out of the ENE. Expect highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. High pressure will move offshore on Sunday. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid 50s.

Another area of low pressure will approach the region to start the work week. Looks like we’ll start off dry, so should have a dry morning commute, but we’ll have to deal with some wet weather as you head home from work. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to near 80! It will also feel a lot more humid than we’ve been dealing with. Scattered storms are possible with this system.

We’ll continue with rain Monday night and into the day Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Expect drier weather by midweek. It will be cooler, but seasonable with highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures will vary depending on where you live on Thursday. It will be cooler along the coast and milder inland. Expect highs ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

Another disturbance moves in to end the work week. Keeping a slight 30 percent chance for some showers both Friday and Saturday. Friday will warm to the low 70s, while Saturday with warm to the upper 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

