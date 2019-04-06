Detours route Norfolk native to chance at glory against UVA in title game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The Final Four's slogan is: The Road Ends Here.

For Texas Tech's Deshawn Corprew, it's been a winding, bumpy road that culminates with a chance at a NCAA championship. The only thing in his way, a game against a team from his home state.

"It's actually unbelievable," Corprew said of his journey. "It's crazy, but I think I took the best route possible."

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Norfolk native is a sophomore forward for Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are making the program's first ever Final Four appearance and looking to take it one step further with a win against the University of Virginia on Monday.

Corprew played his freshman season at Virginia Beach's Frank W. Cox High School. He then transferred to Princess Anne High his sophomore year. After that, he left coastal Virginia.

Corprew finished his prep career at Quality Education Academy in Winston-Salem, North Carolina where he was an ESPN Top 100 player and four-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports.

He then redshirted his first collegiate season, the 2016-17 campaign, at South Plains College. But the following season, he started 31 of 35 games, averaging 20.8 minutes per contest and 12.1 points/game.

Corprew parlayed his junior college success into a scholarship at Texas Tech. This season, his first with the Red Raiders, he's played in 35 of Tech's 36 games - averaging 5.3 points per contest in 14.1 minutes a game.

"I think a lot of people are coming to this game Saturday, so I can't wait to see them, especially from The 757," Corprew said. "I'm just representing everybody from Norfolk, Virginia - I'm going to play hard for everybody that's watching."

Texas Tech plays UVA on Monday at 9:20 p.m.

News 3 will have more on the championship game with a special at 8 p.m., highlighting Corprew and his ties to Norfolk, along with the historic run for Virginia and its chance at history.

For the latest on the Big Dance, click here.