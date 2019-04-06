College student organizes Flint water drive after seeing story of unused water left in abandoned building

Flint, MI (WJRT ) — A University of Michigan-Flint senior remembers the exact moment she decided to help people of Flint access clean water.

Her efforts are culminating with a water drive at Freeman Elementary School Saturday, April 6.

At some point during her busy schedule studying communications, Taylor Mosely stumbled across an article on ABC12.com in March.

Video from inside the old St. Agnes school building showed unused water bottles.

ABC12 later learned the water was expired and is believed to have been contaminated because of a possible water main break, meaning none of it was safe to drink.

“It was kind of heartbreaking for me because I know how bad the Flint residents need the water. I’ve experienced it myself living with my grandmother. So that day I decided I had to do something, and I decided to come up with a water drive,” Taylor Mosley said.

Her idea took off after she posted it online.

“I kind of posted something saying I wanted to do a water drive and who would be willing to help. The first person that reached out to be was Jordan, saying we could use the school – Freeman Elementary,” Mosley said.

She then heard from former Flint residents, people in Washington D.C. and as far away as Texas. She says she has about 300 cases of water to give out on a first come, first serve basis.

Mosley has learned a lot from this experience, and says she is already working on the next water drive.

“One thing it’s taught me – I know a lot of people feel like there’s no support for Flint but there is. You just have to reach out to the right people and you have to ask for help. People are willing to help but you have to have responsible people that are willing to help,” Mosley said.

The water drive is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the afternoon at Freeman Elementary School. The address is 4001 Ogema Avenue.

Contact Taylor Mosley via email at Taylormosley3438@gmail.com or call (678) 744-6199 to donate or volunteer.